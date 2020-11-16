Safavid-era relics unearthed in west-central Iran

TEHRAN –Some historical relics have recently been unearthed in the village of Oshtoran, near Tuyserkan, west-central province of Hamedan, while workers were digging a water well in one of the houses of the village.

A pitcher and few pieces of broken pottery, which are estimated to date back to the Safavid era (1501–1736), were handed over to the cultural heritage experts, ISNA quoted Es’haq Torkashvand as saying on Sunday.

The villagers are suffering from a lack of drinking water and are digging wells to solve it, however, since the discovery of the historical relics, they need to get a permit from the province’s cultural heritage department to do construction works, the official added.

A unique village, Oshtoran has several historical structures and buildings, four of which have been inscribed on the National Heritage list.

