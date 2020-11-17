Korea’s CICA hangs works by Iranian artists 

TEHRAN – Works by a number of Iranian artists were showcased in a group exhibition at the Czong Institute for Contemporary Art (CICA) in Gimpo, South Korea.

Sahar Mohammad-Alizadeh, Atefeh Farajollahzadeh, Mitra Asghari, Golnar Qasemi, Maryam Kobari and Narges Soleimanzadeh were the Iranian artists whose works went on show at the exhibit from October 28 to November 15.

The exhibit entitled “Form 2020” also put on display works by Fabiane Aleixo, Fiorella Angelini, Hugo Nakashima Brown, Krystle Brown, Antonia Giordano, Rachel Henriksen, Jason Hopkins, Holland Houdek, Keojin Jin, Catalin Soreanu, Gilles Tarabiscuite, Coco Vewenda and several other artists from other countries.

With its beginnings in sculptor Czong Ho Kim’s studio in 1994, the Czong Institute for Contemporary Art has become a unique cultural space founded and cultivated by artists.

Czong Ho Kim has designed and built the art complex with a distinctive style, consisting of five buildings in Gimpo.

Photo: A poster for “Form 2020” at the Czong Institute for Contemporary Art.

RM/MMS/YAW