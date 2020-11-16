Tehran to host Climathon 2020

TEHRAN – Tehran Municipality plans to hold online programs in line with Climathon 2020 on November 20- December 1, looking for optimal solutions for issues such as climate change and global warming.

This year, for the third time, the global event will be held with the theme of transformational ideas for “reducing greenhouse gases, urban adaptation, and resilience in the face of climate change in the metropolitan area of Tehran.”

With a powerful solutions-hackathon at its core, Climathon is a year-round program, which powers a global wave of change-makers and innovators to help humanity achieve zero emissions in 20 to 30 years.

Climathon has grown to over 100 cities and with a global reach in the millions. By 2022, it will unite over 1,000 cities, 100,000 participants, engaging 1 million citizens, and reaching over 100 million.

Mobility, retrofitting old buildings, sustainable urban food systems, changing unsustainable consumption and production patterns, addressing water shortage, emission reduction, resilience against natural disasters, curbing air pollution, and waste management are the main issues addressed by Climathon 2019.

FB/MG