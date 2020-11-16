Doc reveals Quds Force role in breaking ISIS siege of Amerli

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Documentary House in Tehran has recently produced a film that underlines the key role Iran’s Quds Force played in breaking the 89-day siege of the northern Iraqi town of Amerli by the ISIS terrorists.

“Liberation of Amerli” has been directed by Hamed Hadian and Mehdi Motahhar is the producer of the documentary that will be competing in the Cinéma Vérité festival, which will be held online from December 8 to 15.

Amerli, an Iraqi town of Shia Turkmen located in the Tooz District of Saladin Governorate, was besieged by the ISIS terrorists from June 2014, cutting off access to food, electricity and water.

On August 31, the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC under the commandership of Qassem Soleimani, joined the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and the Popular Mobilization Units – Hashd al-Shaabi, breaking the siege, which was described by some top analysts as Iraq’s biggest victory against ISIS.

Soleimani was assassinated during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

After his martyrdom, Soleimani has become the subject of several films, theaters and festival programs.

Earlier last week, young filmmaker Behnam Bahadori announced that he has made a short documentary named “Green Zone” about the good conduct of Commander Qassem Soleimani toward children.

The Children’s Department of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization is the producer of the film.

The 38th Fajr Film Festival announced it would honor films on resistance and jihad with an award named after Soleimani.

The award went to “Abadan 11, 60” directed by Mehrdad Khoshbakht about the people’s fight against Iraqi forces in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan during the early months of the Iran-Iraq war.

In addition, the 16th Resistance International Film Festival, which will be held during December, plans to review films on Commander Qassem Soleimani’s role in awakening people of the region and the world in a special section named “Prominent Resistance Martyr Section”.

Photo: Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and a number of his comrades in an undated photo.

MMS/YAW