Persian publisher to review Arabic version of “In the Tumult of Silence”

TEHRAN – The Persian publisher of “In the Tumult of Silence” will hold a review session for the Arabic translation of the book, which will be streamed online on TeamLink on Tuesday.

The book is a biography of Abbas Varamini, the commander of the 27th Mohammad Rasulullah Division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Written by Javad Kalateh-Arabi, Revayat 27, a Tehran-based publisher, released the book in 2018.



The book translated into Arabic by Maryam Safieddin and Hura Sajjadi was published by the Al-Maaref Islamic Cultural Association in Lebanon in August.

Revayat 27 director Maziar Hatami, the writer and the translators will attend the online meeting, which will begin at 2:30 pm on TeamLink, one of the world’s most advanced platforms for video and web meetings that enables anyone to work together with teams and partners from anywhere.

Varamini was an educated individual different from his companions. He was a coordinator in the process of capturing the American Embassy in Tehran.

After the formation of the IRGC, there was a necessity to recruit experienced experts and forces, and Varamini entered the IRGC and later participated in several operations during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

He was martyred during an operation on the Panjvein frontline in November 1983.

The book contains four seasons named “Unforgettable District”, “Years of Tension”, “Towards the University of Frontline” and “In the Tumult of Silence”.

The book was selected by the Al-Maaref Islamic Cultural Association for Arabic translation at a book fair held in Beirut in 2019.

The association has also published an Arabic translation of the book “Saji” on the resistance of women in the southwestern Iranian city of Khorramshahr during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

“Saji” contains memories of Nasrin Baqerzadeh, the widow of Iranian commander Bahman Baqeri, written by Behnaz Zarrabizadeh.

Somayyeh Yusef is the translator of the book into Arabic.

The southwestern Iranian city of Khorramshahr was captured by Iraqis on October 26, 1980 during the early months of the Iran-Iraq war and it was liberated on May 24, 1982.

The original version was published this summer by Sureh-Mehr, an affiliate publisher of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization (IIDO).

Baqerzadeh narrates how they spent the very first days of the invasion, but later they were forced to leave the city with the family to Shiraz while the men stayed in Khorramshahr to defend the city.

Photo: An Arabic copy of Iranian writer Javad Kalateh-Arabi’s “In the Tumult of Silence”.

MMS/YAW

