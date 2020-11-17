Cinéma Vérité to screen Cannes winner “Cordillera of Dreams”

TEHRAN – “The Cordillera of Dreams”, the winner of the 2019 Golden Eye Award for best documentary film at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival, will be screened at the 14th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films.

“The Cordillera of Dreams” is the 78-year-old Chilean filmmaker Patricio Guzman’s third and final instalment in his Chilean trilogy, in which he meditates on the past and future of his home country and the aftershocks of Pinochet’s coup d’etat.

The documentary talks about the 1973 coup d'état carried out by Augusto Pinochet, as well as the repression during the dictatorship.

Guzman left Chile when Pinochet came to power and lived in exile for the past 40 years.

“The Cordillera of Dreams” opens with breathtaking views of the Andes Mountain ranges as seen from Santiago, the city of his birth. The beauty of these images is undeniable, if also a little deceptive.

Contemplative, analytical and troubling, this is a nature film refracted through a historical trauma, a compilation of visual wonders that doubles as an act of remembrance.

Like Guzman’s earlier nonfiction works “Nostalgia for the Light” (2010) and “The Pearl Button,” (2015) it takes an indelible feature of Chile’s landscape and treats it as a gateway into a deep and painful consideration of the country’s recent history.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) as the main organizer of Cinéma Vérité has selected a variety of top documentaries to screen during the festival, which will be held totally online from December 8 to 15 due to a spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Kubrick by Kubrick”, a documentary by the French filmmaker Gregory Monro has also been selected to go on screen at the festival.

“Kubrick by Kubrick” is a rare and transcendent journey into the life and films of the legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, featuring a treasure trove of unearthed interview recordings from the master himself.

Photo: A scene from the documentary “The Cordillera of Dreams” by Patricio Guzman. (Pyramide Films)

RM/YAW



