TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 23,107 points on Tuesday.

Over 10.222 billion securities worth 116.917 trillion rials (about $2.783 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index gained 33,608 points, while the second market’s index lost 18,520 points.

TEDPIX dropped 5.5 percent in the previous Iranian calendar week (ended on November 13).

