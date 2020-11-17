Photo exhibit to showcase rural landscapes in southwest Tehran

TEHRAN – An online photo exhibition is being arranged to showcase landscapes in villages of Robat Karim county sprawling on the southwest edge of Tehran province.

The photo exhibition will be featuring a selection of 20 villages in Robat Karim, CHTN reported on Monday.

The villages are home to many historical and cultural monuments due once being on the important historical Silk Roads.

The showcased photographs will be published in a book to be offered to avid travelers and researchers, the report said without providing a date for the event.

When it comes to rural tourism Iran, which has many pristine yet diverse natural settings, has many to offer to nature lovers.

Rural tourism, as well as agritourism and farm-stays, can be regarded as a win-win both for local communities, and post-modern travelers who are tracing unique experiences.

Sightseers may stay with a rural or nomadic family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

