Iranian actress Golab Adineh to stage musical adaptation of “My Fair Lady” 

TEHRAN – Golab Adineh, the star of acclaimed movies such as “The Blue-Veiled”, “Under the Skin of the City” and “Canary Yellow”, will stage a musical adaptation of “My Fair Lady” by American director George Cukor in spring.

The musical will be based on an adaptation by Alan Jay Lerner, the Oscar, Tony, and Grammy-award winning playwright and lyricist inspired by the musical adaptation of the play Pygmalion, by George Bernard Shaw (1912).

George Cukor’s 1964 film “My Fair Lady”, starring Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn, was adapted from the 1956 Broadway musical by Lerner.

“My Fair Lady” opened on Broadway in 1956 and won six Tony Awards, including best musical. The production, ran for 2,717 performances, until September 1962.



The story centers on phonetics expert Henry Higgins who is taking notes on the accents of those around him, (Hepburn). He tells language expert Col. Hugh Pickering that, given enough time, he could teach Eliza to speak English well enough for her to be taken for a duchess.

The following morning Eliza arrives at Higgins’s home, seeking elocution lessons in order to gain employment at a flower shop. Pickering declares that he will pay for such lessons if Higgins can make good on his claim. Higgins agrees to help Eliza, who moves into his home.

Hamidreza Aalinejad is the producer of the play, and the troupe has been doing rehearsals since summer while observing the health protocols.

Photo: Actress Golab Adineh in an undated photo.

RM/YAW



