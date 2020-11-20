Transport projects worth over $748m inaugurated across Iran

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated several transport projects including 10 airport projects as well as some freeway and highways with a total investment of 31.43 trillion rials (about $748.3 million) in eight provinces across the country on Thursday.

Held online, the inauguration ceremony was attended by the Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami and officials from Isfahan, Semnan, Golestan, East Azarbaijan, Kerman, Bushehr, Hormozgan, and Khorasan Razavi Provinces.

As reported by IRNA, the inaugurated projects included 63 kilometers (km) of freeways in Isfahan and 97 km of highway in Hormozgan, as well as a highway in Kerman province.

The development of Gorgan International Airport terminal with an area of 8,700 square meters, apron development and landscaping with an area of 58,000 square meters, and ceremonial building with an area of 2,100 square meters were also among the inaugurated projects.

Also in Isfahan, the development and improvement of the Isfahan Airport’s international terminal, landscaping, and construction of a 9,000-square-meter engine room, as well as the development and improvement of a 93,200-square-meter apron, were inaugurated.

At Mashhad airport, a landscaping project with an area of 170,000 square meters was put into operation.

With the new airport projects going operational, the passenger transportation capacity of the country’s airports will increase by 2.8 million people per year.

Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20), President Rouhani has been inaugurating development projects in various provinces every week.

EF/MA