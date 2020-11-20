IRIB to launch radio network to remember Commander Qassem Soleimani’s martyrdom anniversary 

TEHRAN – Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting plans to launch a radio network to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Commander Qassem Soleimani.

The director of the channel, Reza Kuchakzadeh, has said the network will air programs promoting the culture of sacrifice for a month.

“The network named Radio Moqavemat (Radio Resistance) will be launched on December 21 to help explain the concept of resistance in the Islamic Revolution and introduce the school of martyr Soleimani,” he added.

“Explaining the goals of the Islamic Revolution and promoting the culture of martyrdom inspired by the thoughts of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, are among the major goals of the channel,” he explained.

Resistance in the discourse of the Islamic Revolution, explaining the achievement of resistance and introducing the prominent characters of resistance are among other topics to be reviewed in the different programs arranged for the channel.

The channel will have pogroms around the clock and will help introduce the life and character of martyr Soleimani.

Explaining resistance and the school of martyr Soleimnai in Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Afghanistan and other parts of the Muslim world are the main mission of the channel.

Soleimani, the chief of IRGC Quds Force, was assassinated during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

After his martyrdom, Soleimani has become the subject of several films, theatrical productions and festival programs.

Recently, young filmmaker Behnam Bahadori announced that he has made a short documentary named “Green Zone” about the good conduct of Commander Qassem Soleimani toward children.

The Children’s Department of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization is the producer of the film.

The 38th Fajr Film Festival announced it would honor films on resistance and jihad with an award named after Soleimani.

The award went to “Abadan 11, 60” directed by Mehrdad Khoshbakht about the people’s fight against Iraqi forces in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan during the early months of the Iran-Iraq war.

In addition, the 16th Resistance International Film Festival, which will be held during December, plans to review films on Commander Qassem Soleimani’s role in awakening people of the region and the world in a special section named “Prominent Resistance Martyr Section”.

Photo: Commander Qassem Soleimani in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW