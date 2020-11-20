Kermanshah launches historical objects data bank

TEHRAN –A data bank has been established on historical objects discovered across the western province of Kermanshah.

Over 7,600 objects, belonging to different historical eras from the time of Neanderthals to the present day, have been registered on the data bank so far, Omid Qaderi, the provincial tourism chief, announced on Thursday.

Some of the findings were discovered through various excavations in the province’s historical sites and some were confiscated from the smugglers and antique dealers, the official added.

Many of the recovered objects are kept in suitable and standard conditions, however, they will be put on display for the public if the establishment of the archeological museum of the province completes sooner, the official added.

Kermanshah embraces a variety of awe-inspiring historical sites including Bisotun and Taq-e Bostan, both on the UNESCO World Heritage list as well as the ancient Temple of Anahita.

Inscribed into the base of a towering cliff, Taq-e Bostan comprises extraordinary Sassanian bas-reliefs of ancient victorious kings divide opinions.

Bisotun is a patchwork of immense yet impressive life-size carvings depicting the king Darius I and several other figures. UNESCO has it that Bisotun bears outstanding testimony to the important interchange of human values on the development of monumental art and writing, reflecting ancient traditions in monumental bas-reliefs.

The Temple of Anahita in the city of Kangavar is believed to have been built circa 200 BC. Several column bases and ruins of a wall remain from the magnificent Greek-style temple.

The temple was used during the Parthian era (248 BC-224) as well as the Sassanid era (224-651).



ABU/MG