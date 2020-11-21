Resistance festival opens with tribute to Commander Qassem Soleimani 

TEHRAN – The 16th edition of the Resistance International Film Festival was inaugurated on Saturday in the southern Iranian city of Kerman with a tribute to martyr Qassem Soleimani.

A group of the organizers and filmmakers gathered at the grave of Soleimani in his hometown to remember the commander of the IRGC Quds Force who was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad in January.

This is the second stage of the festival running from November 21 to 27 to celebrate the anniversary of Basij Day, which falls on November 25.

The first stage took place during the Sacred Defense Week from September 21 to 28.

The Resistance festival is organized every year to observe the anniversary of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is called the Sacred Defense in Iran.

“Cinema of Iran and the world”, “Health Defenders”, Basiji Filmmakers and “Narration of the Pen” are among the different categories of the festival.



Iranian platforms namafilm.ir and ammaryar.ir will be showcasing the films during the event.

After his martyrdom, Soleimani has become the subject of several films, theatrical productions and festival programs.

The official competition of the festival offers a lineup of films, animations and shorts.

“Abadan 11, 60”, “Exodus”, “Pinocchio, Amu Sardar and Raisali”, “The Daughter of Iran” and “Day of Chaos” are among the Iranian films competing in the official competition category.

The animation lineup includes “Bleuet” co-directed by Amaury d'Arcangues, Paul Calvier, Léa Rocton and Thomas Ruiz (France), “The March of the Missing” by Marcos Almada Rivero (Mexico) and “The Peculiar Crime of Oddball Mr. Jay” by Bruno Caetano (Portugal).

The Iranian animations include “This Side, Other Side” by Lida Fazli, “Savior” by Sajjad IsmaEIL-Beigi, “Balance” by Barzan Rostami, “Feather” by Hadi Amiri and Raha Faraji, “White Stones” by Fatemeh Hassani, “Father” by Mohammad Keivan-Marz, “C-19” by Hasan Dehqanian and “Winter Memories” co-directed by Zahra Kababian and Amir Mahdi Safdari.

The foreign short films competing in the festival are “On the Border” by Tynchtyk Abylkasymov (Kyrgyzstan), “Prisoner & Jailer” a coproduction of Libya and Qatar by Muhannad Lamin and “Dreams under the Rubble” by Mohammed Khalil from Iraq.

The Iranian shorts include “Silence” by Ammar Khatti, “Red Card” by Mohammad-Amin Rahbar, “From Leila” by Mojtaba Espani, “Garden of Paradise” by Hassan Najafi, “Brother” by Mahdieh Mohammadi, “I Am an American” by Omid Mirzai and “I compensate” by Jamal Ahmadi.

Photo: Organizers pay tribute to Martyr Qassem Soleimani during the opening ceremony of the 16th Resistance International Film Festival at his grave in Kerman on November 21, 2020.

