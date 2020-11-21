SP phase 16 platform resumes operation after technical incident

TEHRAN - The platform of South Pars phase 16 has resumed operation after the reconstruction of the damaged parts of the platform’s offshore pipeline, Shana reported.

This platform which was damaged back in November 2019 has come back online with a capacity of 500 million cubic feet (14 million cubic meters), Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) announced.

According to Alireza Ebadi, the director of production and operations in POGC, the damaged part of this 110-kilometer pipeline was replaced and amended and was put into operation after conducting pre-commissioning tests.

The official stated that due to some limitations in supplying pipes, 72 km of the mentioned pipeline has been replaced so far.

“The remaining part of this line from the shore with a length of 40 km will be replaced in the form of a new project,” he added.

Noting that the causes of the damage to the mentioned pipeline are still being investigated by the relevant experts and consultants, Ebadi said: “According to the work plan, in order to fully study the phase 16 pipeline and especially its non-replaced parts, the smart monitoring operation will be performed on this pipeline simultaneously during its normal operation and sending gas to the refinery.

Pars Oil and Gas Company which is in charge of developing Iran’s giant South Pars gas field has taken preventive health measures to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus among its employees working on the platforms, and fortunately, there has been no case of this disease so far, according to the company’s office of public relations.

South Pars Gas field is currently divided into 24 standard phases on the Iranian side and is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

The mentioned gas field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

EF/MA