“A Pea for Six” comes into Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of French author Jean-Philippe Arrou-Vignod’s “A Pea for Six” (“Un petit pois pour six”) has recently been published by Peydayesh Publications in Tehran.

The book, the seventh volume of the Jean Something series, has been translated into Persian by Parastu Shajari.

The six Jean brothers definitely don’t miss a trick! On their program this year in Cherbourg: the mysterious rendezvous of Jean-A., Jean-B’s new black belt friend, a family fishing Sunday and a Mother’s Day that dad is not near. Don’t forget to mention a night spent in a treehouse. What could be easier for adventurers who aren’t afraid of anything, or almost?

Jean Something series takes a look at a family of five boys. Add to it a new unborn baby, a turtle, a guinea pig and a handful of white mice. Mix everything well, not to mention a very organized mom, a champion dad, and some imaginative school buddies. Sprinkle with a pinch of mischief and emotion, and serve immediately.

It’s a family chronicle inspired by childhood memories, the daily adventures and misadventures of a tribe of boys between humor and emotion.

Arrou-Vignod was born in Bordeaux. A former student of the Ecole normale supérieure, associate professor of modern letters, he has long been divided between teaching and writing.

He is the author of numerous novels, both for adults and for young people, among which the series “Enquête au college”, and the albums of “Rita et Machin”. He is now collection director at Gallimard Jeunesse.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Jean-Philippe Arrou-Vignod’s “A Pea for Six”.

