Persepolis victorious over Sanat Naft: IPL

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team defeated Sanat Naft 1-0 on Matchday 2 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

On a rainy day in Tehran, Siamak Nemati scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute.

IPL holders had started the new season with a goalless draw against Saipa.

The match between Paykan and Shahr Khodro in Tehran remained unfinished due to heavy rainfall.

The match will be held on Sunday.