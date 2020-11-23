Carl Zimmer’s “A Planet of Viruses” comes into Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Carl Zimmer’s “A Planet of Viruses” has recently been published by Now Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Kaveh Feizollahi.

This fascinating book explores the hidden world of viruses, the world that all humans inhabit. Zimmer, popular science writer and author of Discover magazine’s award-winning blog “The Loom”, presents the latest research on how viruses hold sway over lives and the biosphere, how viruses helped give rise to the first life-forms, how viruses are producing new diseases, how people can harness viruses for their own ends, and how viruses will continue to control people’s fate for years to come.

In this eye-opening tour of the frontiers of biology, where scientists are expanding the understanding of life as known, readers learn that some treatments for the common cold do more harm than good; that the world’s oceans are home to an astonishing number of viruses; and that the evolution of HIV is now in overdrive, spawning more mutated strains than man cares to imagine.

“Viruses are the smallest living things known to science, yet they hold the entire planet in their sway. We are most familiar with the viruses that give us colds or the flu, but viruses also cause a vast range of other diseases, including one disorder that makes people sprout branch-like growths as if they were trees. Viruses have been a part of our lives for so long, in fact, that we are actually part virus: the human genome contains more DNA from viruses than our own genes. Meanwhile, scientists are discovering viruses everywhere they look: in the soil, in the ocean, even in caves miles underground,” the book says.

Zimmer is a lecturer at Yale University, where he teaches writing about science and the environment. He is the author of numerous books, including “Microcosm”, “Parasite Rex”, “Evolution: The Triumph of an Idea”, “At the Water’s Edge” and “Soul Made Flesh”.

His numerous essays and articles on the life sciences have appeared in the pages of the New York Times, Scientific American, Discover, Time, Science, Popular Science and National Geographic. His work has been anthologized in both “The Best American Science Writing” and “The Best American Science and Nature Writing” series.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Carl Zimmer’s “A Planet of Viruses”.

