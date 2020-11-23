Annual automobile exports exceed $5.7m

TEHRAN – Iran exported 1,300 automobiles valued at $5,722,007 in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

The destinations for the mentioned products were nine countries namely Hong Kong, Taiwan, Syria, UAE, Spain, China, Iraq, and Turkey, according to Ruhollah Latifi.

He pointed out that Iraq with $3,122,900, Azerbaijan with $1,159,400, Syria with $981,825 of imports were the top three destinations for Iranian cars.

Hong Kong with $116,862, Spain with $96,362, Taiwan with $79,521, China with $36,600, Turkey with $7,000, and the UAE with $4,662 were other buyers of the mentioned products from Iran, Latifi added.

Car manufacturing in Iran rose 23.4 percent during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), compared to the same period of time in the past year, the data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade showed.

During this period, 425,925 passenger cars were produced in the country, registering a growth of 21.9 percent compared to the first six months of the previous year.

The production of trucks reached 39,519 units in the said time span, which has increased by 40.4 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

EF/MA