Five historical relics donated to Kerman cultural heritage department

TEHRAN – Residents of Kerman province have recently donated five objects with historical values to the cultural heritage and tourism department of the southwestern Iranian province.

Some of the citizens of Jiroft and Kahnouj (two historical towns in Kerman province) donated five relics to Kerman cultural heritage department, IRNA reported on Monday.

The objects include earthen potteries and clay vessels, which have been submitted to cultural heritage experts for being assessed, the report said.

Kerman is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It also includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

AFM/