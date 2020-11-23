Istanbul exhibit hangs works by Iranian artists

TEHRAN – Works by Iranian artists in various media, including painting and photography, are on view in an exhibition underway at the Luna Art Gallery in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

The gallery is organizing the showcase named “Bright Fountain” with the contributions of the Nily Art Gallery in Tehran.

Among the Iranian artists are Mehdi Nasiri, Nazanin Sheikhvand, Abolfazl Karimi, Hiva Rezaiju, Rozha Rashedi and Zahra Ghamangiz.

The weeklong exhibit also showcasing works by artists from Turkey, Syria, Spain and Russia opened on Saturday.

The Nily Art Gallery spent over three months accumulating the artworks for the exhibition. The gallery has always made worthwhile endeavors to promote Iranian art across the globe by organizing mutual exhibitions with international centers.

The Luna Art Gallery has also featured Iranian artists in its previous exhibitions.

In September, works by 22 Iranian artists were showcased in a group exhibit with the central themes of peace and women at the gallery under the title of “Color of Peace”.

“Color of Peace”, which was held from September 19 to 25, was the third edition of the exhibit that also put on view 70 works by 22 other artists from across the world.

Sara Asef, Leila Imani, Sohrab Ahmadi, Fatemeh Badri, Kiana Hassanzadeh, Zahra Maqsadi, Puran Ghaffari and Afsanh Nikdel were among the participating Iranian artists.

Photo: Art enthusiasts visit the exhibition “Bright Fountain” at the Luna Art Gallery in Istanbul on November 21, 2020. (Luna Art Gallery)

