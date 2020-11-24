Value of plants export rises 5%

TEHRAN- Iran’s value of edible and decorative plants, industrial and medicinal herbs export has risen five percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21) compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to an official with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Mahmoud Bazari, the director-general of TPO’s office of agricultural products and processing industries, also said that the export of the mentioned products has increased 47 percent in terms of weight in the mentioned time span.

The official named Pakistan, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Spain as the major export destinations of Iran’s herbs and plants.

As previously announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran is the 17th largest producer of flowers and plants in the world and the 107th largest exporter of such products.

Three billion flowers and plants are produced annually, of which only 200 million are exported, according to Ruhollah Latifi.

Iran exported nearly $40 million worth of cut flowers, ornamental plants during the previous Iranian calendar year of 1398 (ended on March 19).

MA/MA