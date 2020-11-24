Zarif, Lavrov discuss Syria, Karabakh, JCPOA

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed the situations in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Zarif and Lavrov also discussed Tehran and Moscow’s commitment to ensuring the prompt return of all participants to fully observing obligations laid out in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and imposed the “toughest ever” economic sanctions on Iran. Trump’s Iran policy has been described by observers as an abject failure.

MH/PA