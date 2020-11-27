Actor Parviz Purhosseini dies of COVID-19

TEHRAN -- Veteran stage and screen actor Parviz Purhosseini died of COVID-19 at the age of 79 at Tehran’s Firuzgar Hospital on Friday morning, his son Purang has confirmed.

He tested positive and was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago.

Born in 1941, Purhosseini had played in over 100 films, theatrical productions, and TV series in collaboration with famous filmmakers including Bahram Beizai, Masud Kimiai, Davud Mirbaqeri, Ali Hatami, and Kamal Tabrizi.

He was a graduate of acting from the University of Tehran.

His credits include acting in “Bashu, Little Stranger,” by Bahram Beizai, “Kamalolmolk” by Ali Hatami, “Angelica Ship” by Mohamamd Bozorognia, and “Day of Angel” by Behruz Afkhami.

Photo: Actor Parviz Purhosseini in an undated photo.

