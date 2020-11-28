Tehran, Doha confer on forming joint committee to expand trade

TEHRAN – Iran and Qatar have agreed to establish a joint trade committee to examine the areas and opportunities, obstacles and strategies for developing trade relations between the two countries.

The decision was made during the two countries’ seventh Joint Economic Committee meeting which was held in Isfahan earlier this month, Farzad Piltan, the director-general of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Office of Arabian and African Countries, said.

According to Piltan, the two sides held expert talks in this regard through video conference during the first half of the current month in the form of several working groups under the responsibility of the Iranian Energy Ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Qatar.

In addition to forming the joint trade committee, the two sides also agreed to support the activities of the two countries' private sectors, exchange trade delegations, participate in each other's exhibitions, and appointing mutual trade advisers between the two countries, the official said.

Iran and Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for cooperation in a variety of areas at the end of the two countries’ seventh Joint Economic Committee meeting which was held in Iran on November 24.

Based on this MOU, the two sides are going to cooperate in establishing trade centers between the private sectors of the two sides, establishing commercial affiliates in the embassies of the two countries in Tehran and Doha, and using the ports of the two countries to boost the export and import of goods.

The Joint Economic Committee meeting which was attended by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari as the chairs of the committee was the first meeting of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee held after the coronavirus pandemic in Iran.

EF/MA