Tehran registers lowest monthly inflation rate: SCI

TEHRAN – Data released by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) shows that the highest monthly inflation rate for Iranian households in the eighth Iranian calendar month of Aban (October 22-November 20) was registered in Ilam Province with an increase of 8.8 percent and the lowest was related to Tehran with an increase of 3.8 percent.

Based on the SCI data, the Consumer Price Index (Inflation Index) in Iran reached 275 points by end of the mentioned month, 5.5 percent more than the previous month, while the index in the urban areas stood at 272.6, registering a 4.7-percent rise compared to the preceding month.

The point-to-point inflation rate in the country stood at 46.4 percent during the said month. The highest point-to-point inflation rate was related to Kermanshah province (54.5 percent) and the lowest was related to Qom province (42.9 percent).

The inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on November 20 stood at 29 percent, according to the SCI data.

The center has previously put the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on October 21, which marks the end of the seventh Iranian calendar month of Mehr, at 27.2.

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) in a statement in April announced that the annual inflation rate for the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021) is set to be 22 percent.

The statement published on the website of the CBI read, “Given the adopted policies and taken measures and also taking the country’s macro-economic factors into account, the CBI believes that based on the realistic scenarios, the inflation rate in the current year will continue its downward trend.”

Last year, CBI Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati had said, “Our goal is curbing inflation rate and no estimation shows an inflation rate of over 20 percent for the next year”.

EF/MA