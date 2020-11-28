Children’s literature expert Mehdi Hejvani to attend Motamo book biennial in Belgium 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth has announced that Iranian children’s literature expert Mehdi Hejvani will be attending the Motamo International Biennial for Children’s Books in Belgium.

The children’s book fair is organized every year in La Louvière with and by young people aged 6 to 18. The event has been set for May 2021.

In a press release published on Saturday, Hejvani said that the exhibit is a unique event in its kind where all the displayed books have been created by children and young adults, and are offered in various techniques such as painting, collages, digital printing and lithograph.

“I have written texts for eight paintings by children aged 7 to 14 with the central theme of boats. The images will be prepared in the form of a book by the process of the linocut,” Hejvani said.

Linocut, also known as lino print, is a printmaking technique that is a variant of woodcut in which a sheet of linoleum (sometimes mounted on a wooden block) is used for a relief surface.

Hejvani has created the piece with paintings by the Iranian children Ava Safarian, Avisa Yadegari, Helma Kabiri, Dina Noruzi, Raha Baqeri-Motlaq, Sarvenaz Khakbaz, Setayesh Bahadoran and Mahdis Rudaki.

The exhibition space will offer a carefully designed decor and over a hundred beautiful books made by children from all around the world.

Children are the main visitors to the exhibit, where a series of workshops and lectures will be held on the margins of the event.

Hejvani was Iran’s nominee for the 2020 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award.

“Alif, Dal, Mim”, “Jilli, Bilie and Pishi”, and “Munich on Tehran Time” are among Hejvani’s credits.

Photo: Children’s literature expert Mehdi Hejvani in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW



