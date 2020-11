Iranian sports journalist Rostamnamadi dies due to coronavirus

TEHRAN – Iranian sports journalist Arash Rostamnamadi has died on Saturday after contracting COVID-19.

He passed away at the age of 44 in his hometown Ardabil, northwest Iran.

Rostamnamadi started his professional career in Mehr news agency and also worked at Iranian sports newspaper Iran Varzeshi, Khbar Varzeshi and Gol.

Rostamnamadi was laid to rest in his hometown Ardabil on Saturday.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.