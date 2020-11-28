“The American Bull” tops at Turkey’s Lion short filmfest

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Fatemeh Tusi’s “The American Bull” has been selected as best film at the 11th Lions International Short Film Competition in Turkey.

The story of the movie is set in a village between Iran and Iraq, where a group of inhabitants are involved in animal husbandry. Saheb, the adolescent owner of the only American bull, is very dependent on his bull and makes a living by making it available for breeding.

“I’m Falling into the City” by Turkish director Kasim Ordek was picked as runner-up and “Hello Africa” by another Turkish filmmaker, Hasan Serin, took third place at the festival on November 20.

In early November, “The American Bull” was awarded the special jury prize in the short competition of the Arica Nativa Rural Film Festival in Chile.

It was also named best narrative short at the 10th Annual Arlington International Film Festival in the American city at the same time.

Photo: “The American Bull” by Iranian filmmaker Fatemeh Tusi.

