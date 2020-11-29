TEDPIX hits 1.4m points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 36,425 points to hit 1.427 million points on Sunday.

Over 16.476 billion securities worth 160.193 trillion rials (about $3.814 billion) were traded at the TSE on Sunday. The first market’s index rose 21,884 points, and the second market’s index increased 91,037 points. TEDPIX gained 22,000 points, or 1.6 percent, in the previous Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index stood at 1.345 million points at the end of the week.

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Group, Saipa Group, Social Security Investment Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Tejarat Bank, and Esfahan Oil Refining Company were the most widely followed indices.

TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising for some months, the index has witnessed several weekly drops since mid-August.

MA/MA