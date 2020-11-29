“Botox” picked as best at Torino Film Festival 

TEHRAN – “Botox”, a co-production between Iran and Canada directed by Kaveh Mazaheri, has been named the best feature at the 38th Torino Film Festival.

The film co-written by Mazaheri and Sepinud Najian also won the award for best screenplay at the Italian festival, which took place in Turin from November 20 to 28.

The movie is about sisters Akram and Azar. Both lie about their brother’s disappearance, telling everyone he fled to Germany. Day after day, the lie becomes bigger and more unmanageable, leading everyone to a dark and mysterious destiny.

The award for the best short film went to “A Better You” by Eamonn Murphy from Ireland, while “The Last Hillbilly” by Diane Sara Bouzgarrou and Thomas Jenkoe from France was selected as best documentary.

The special jury award was given to Fernanda Valadez’s “Sin Senas Particulares”, a co-production between Mexico and Spain while Mercedes Hernandez was named the best actress for her role in the film.

Conrad Mericoffer was named the best actor for his role in “Camp de Maci” from Romania.

A lineup of 133 films were presented during the festival.

“Extra Sauce”, a short film co-produced by Iran and Germany, was also screened at the festival.

Directed by Alireza Qasemi, the movie is about Hans, a mediocre, heartbroken actor, who is greeted by an Angel of Death after attempting suicide an hour before his play’s premiere. A sarcastic conversation begins as Hans tries to convince the angel that he should be brought back to the world of the living while the angel enjoys delicious cheeseburgers and lemonade, and gives the actor relationship advice.

Photo: A scene from “Botox” by Kaveh Mazaheri.

