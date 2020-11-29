Woman weightlifter Hosseini undergoes surgery

TEHRAN - Elham Hosseini, who became the first Iranian woman to win a medal in an international weightlifting tournament, underwent successful knee surgery.

Hosseini underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Iran Weightlifting Federation vice-president Maryam Monazami said that Hosseini will be sidelined for around six weeks.

Hosseini claimed a bronze medal at the 2019 Weightlifting IWF Naim Suleymanoglu Tournament and made history as the first-ever Iranian woman who won a medal.

Hosseini lifted 88kg in the snatch and 110kg in clean and jerk and won the bronze for a total of 198kg in the 74kg weight class.