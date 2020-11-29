Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee chairman says Fakhrizadeh assassination intended to provoke Iran

The killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is a terror attack aimed at provoking Iran and Russia condemns this crime, Chairman of the State Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said on Sunday, TASS reported.

"The murder of Iranian physicist Fakhrizadeh is a terrorist attack aimed at new provocation against Tehran. It’s important to prevent the escalation of tensions in the region," the lawmaker wrote on his Twitter account.

"Russia condemns this killing, no matter who carried it out, and expresses deep condolences to Iran and Fakhrizadeh’s close ones," Slutsky said.

On Friday, the Fars news agency reported an attempt on the nuclear scientist’s life near the city of Damavand in Tehran province. Later on, the Iranian Defense Ministry confirmed that he had been wounded and died in hospital.

According to ISNA news agency, Iranian Army’s Commander-in-Chief Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi claimed that Israel and the United States were behind the assassination. President Hassan Rouhani vowed on Saturday that the murder would not go unanswered.