Actor Behzad Farahani tries his hand at writing with “55 Short Stories”

TEHRAN – Actor Behzad Farahani, who is also a prominent stage director, has tried his hand at writing with publishing his first collection named “55 Short Stories”.

The book has been published by the Gooya House of Culture and Art.

Farahani has narrated what he has seen, experienced and learned over the years throughout his life, and has dedicated the book to all the people of Farahan, the actor’s hometown located in Markazi Province.

Farahani, 75, is a graduate of dramatic arts and completed his studies in France. He began his acting career in theater and joined cinema with his screenplay “Journey of Stone” in 1978.

He has also performed numerous plays for radio and television, and has played leading roles in a number of acclaimed movies of Iranian cinema over the past five decades.

Photo: Front cover of Behzad Farahani’s book “55 Short Stories”.

