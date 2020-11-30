TEDPIX gains 38,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 38,656 points to 1.465 million on Monday.

Over 15.35 billion securities worth 181.352 trillion rials (about $4.317 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index gained 30,165 points and the second market’s index rose 71,323 points.

The index had stood at 1.345 million points at the end of the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

