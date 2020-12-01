“Characteristics of the School of Martyr Soleimani” published in Russian

TEHRAN – “Characteristics of the School of Martyr Soleimani” has recently been published in Russian.

The book giving a brief analysis of the personal characteristics of Commander Qassem Soleimani through his discourses and memories has been written by Hojjatolesalm Ali Shirazi in Persian.

The Persian version published by Khate Moqaddam Publications was introduced during a meeting at the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization (IIDO) on November 13.

Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of IRGC, was martyred during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

Shirazi was a close friend of Soleimani and has tried to write the book based on words, memoirs and thoughts of the commander.

“To explain about the school of Martyr Soleimani, we need to know the school of Islam first,” Shirazi wrote in a preface to the book.

“Next, we should go after the school of the Prophet Muhammad (S) and the Imams and learn more about the school of Imam Hussein (AS). That is the time the characteristics of school of Imam Khomeini are clarified, and with the knowledge about the school of Imam Khomeini, the characteristics of the school of Martyr Soleimani are explained,” he added.

However, to explain all these is not possible in the book, and the writer has tried to take a glance at the school of Islam and Imam Hussein (AS), and explain more about the school of Imam Khomeini, and compare them with those of Martyr Soleimani.

The book contains only part of the characteristics of the school of Soleimani followed by the words of the martyr and the points of view of others.

After his assassination, books on Soleimani became bestsellers in the country, and numerous books have also arrived in the book market.

A new book studying the moral principles of Commander Soleimani was published by the University of Imam Hussein (AS) in Tehran.

Entitled “Let Us Be This Way: Principles of Soleimani’s School”, the book has been written by Mohammad-Baqer Babai.

The book contains five chapters including a brief glance at the life of Soleimani, his school of thought and people’s viewpoints about him.

“The Motherland’s Borderless Commander”, a book that gives a deep insight into the life of Soleimani, is one of these books.

Zehtab Sohbatzadeh is the author of the book published by Bolur, a publishing house in the northern Iranian city of Rasht.

The Sebte Akbar Publications also published a book recounting Soleimani’s memories of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war after the end of the holy month of Ramadan this year.

The book named “Our Blessed Comrade” has been compiled by Asadollah Mohammadinia and Mohammad Mohammadinia.

Photo: Cover of the Russian translation of “Characteristics of the School of Martyr Soleimani”.

