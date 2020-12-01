Ancient gateway of Tus being restored to former grandeur 

TEHRAN –Razan Gate, one of the four main gateways to the historical city of Tus, which is located in northeastern Iran, is being restored to its former splendor.

Situated some 100 meters north of the Mausoleum of Ferdowsi, the ruins of the gate can be seen with a length of seven kilometers inside the historical-cultural complex, the director of the complex announced on Monday.

The gateway is being restored and repaired using traditional materials of clay and mud, Ehsan Zohrevandi said on Monday.

Mausoleum of Ferdowsi, the illustrious Persian poet, in Tus is one of the tourist attractions of the region. Many Iranians regard Ferdowsi as the greatest of their poets. Down through the centuries they have continued to read and to listen to recitations from his masterwork, the Shahnameh.

Located near the provincial capital of Mashhad, which is one of the top tourist attractions of the country, Tus has been the birthplace of some important cultural and scientific Iranian figures since the past centuries.

The city was captured by Alexander the Great in c. 330 BC and it was destroyed once during the Mongol invasion, and again by the Timurids, and many of its people were killed.

Besides Ferdowsi, the most famous person who has emerged from that area was the theologian, jurist, philosopher, and mystic al-Ghazali. Other notable residents of Tus include the early polymath Jaber ibn Hayyan, poet Asadi Tusi; polymath Nasser al-Din Tusi, and the prominent Islamic scholar Abu Jafar Tusi.

Tus and its historical gates, citadel, and ramparts were registered on the National Heritage list in 1996.

