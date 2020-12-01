Iranian graphic novel “Arshia” published in London

TEHRAN – The first volume of the Iranian graphic novel “Arshia” written by Ashkan Rahgozar has been published in English in London.

Markosia, a leading UK publisher of graphic novels and comic books, is the publisher of the book whose original Persian version was published by Hoorakhsh Studio, an animation studio in Tehran that produced the acclaimed movie “The Last Fiction”.

“Arshia 1” is the story of a mysterious character born completely out of the writer’s fiction. Nevertheless, the relation of this character with the Shahnameh (The Book of Kings) and ancient Iranian mythologies is quite notable as Arshia, along with the main characters, is one of the most influential and important characters in the graphic novel series “Jamshid” and the animated movie “The Last Fiction”, both of which are loose adaptations of stories from the Shahnameh.

The young protagonist starts his life during the rule of Tahmures, father of Jamshid, and his life comes to a close during the reign of Afaridun with the defeat of Zahak. Throughout this collection of graphic novels, the mystery around Arshia’s long life is uncovered, and the number of secrets that have turned him into a mysterious character are revealed.

“Arshia” is appropriate for all age groups, Hoorakhsh announced in 2019 when the Persian version of the book came out.

Markosia has earlier published Rahgozar’s graphic novel series “Jamshid”, which includes four books.

Photo: A graphic image of an English copy of Ashkan Rahgozar’s graphic novel “Arshia 1”.

MMS/YAW

