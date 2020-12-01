The timing for Fakhrizadeh assassination is not coincidental: security expert

TEHRAN - Seyed Hossein Mousavian, a Middle East security and nuclear policy specialist at Princeton University, says Mohsen says the timing for assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh “is not coincidental”.

Writing in the Middle East Eye on Nov. 3, Mousavian says the assassination “was aimed at blocking Biden's intention of offering Iran 'a credible path back to diplomacy.”

The senior analyst says, “While both the United States and Iran face tremendous domestic obstacles in reviving the JCPOA, the ‘return to Iran deal’ policy as proposed by Biden has terrified both Netanyahu and MBS to the effect that they had to get together in an unprecedented meeting in Saudi Arabia. To be sure, they have done what they could and will continue to do so to prevent the Biden administration from re-joining the JCPOA.”

PA/PA