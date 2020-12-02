“Arriving at Your Own Door” appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Jon Kabat-Zinn’s book “Arriving at Your Own Door: 108 Lessons in Mindfulness” has recently been published by Arjmand Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Sahar Tahbaz and Amir-Hossein Imani.

On the surface this book may appear to be merely another offering in the genre of daily readings. But deep within these 108 selections lie messages of profound wisdom in a contemporary and practical form that can lead to both healing and transformation.

Mindfulness opens us up to the possibility of being fully human as we are, and of expressing the humane in our way of being. Mindlessness de facto closes us up and denies us the fullness of our being alive.

We so urgently need to rotate in consciousness in order to safeguard what precious sanity is available to us on this planet. How we carry ourselves will determine the direction the world takes because, in a very real way, we are the world we inhabit. Our world is continuously being shaped by our participation in everything around us and within us through mindfulness. This is the great work of awareness. Welcome to the threshold, to the fullness of arriving at your own door!

Kabat-Zinn is the executive director of the Center for Mindfulness in Medicine, Health Care and Society at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. He is also the founding director of its renowned Stress Reduction Clinic and professor of medicine emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

He is the author of numerous bestselling books about mindfulness and meditation, including “Full Catastrophe Living: Using the Wisdom of Your Body and Mind to Face Stress, Pain and Illness”, “Wherever You Go, There You Are: Mindfulness Meditation in Everyday Life” and “Coming to Our Senses: Healing Ourselves and the World Through Mindfulness”.

He is also co-author, with his wife Myla, of “Everyday Blessings: The Inner Work of Mindful Parenting”. His books have been translated into over thirty languages.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Jon Kabat-Zinn’s “Arriving at Your Own Door: 108 Lessons in Mindfulness”.

