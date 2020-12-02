TEHRAN – Seb Castle reigns magnificent again over an ancient Iranian village it is named after.

The castle, which is one of the biggest in the country, has recently undergone a round of reinforcement and restoration works, Abarkuh tourism chief announced on Wednesday.

Located in Abarkuh county of Yazd province, the mudbrick monument dates back to the Safavid era (1501–1736).

Abarkuh is famed for being home to a 4000-year-old cypress, which is inscribed on the National Heritage List. Venetian merchant and explorer Marco Polo described the tree as one of the most stunning cypress trees he had ever seen in Iran.

