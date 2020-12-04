Tehran censures double standard in dealing with terrorism

TEHRAN — Tehran has called on the UN and its Human Rights Council to stop their selective approach toward human rights issues and condemn the recent assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as an act of terrorism.

Inaction over this terrorist and criminal act and failure to highlight it in the relevant UN reports would further question the credibility of the reports and may be considered as giving legitimacy to terrorism, said Ali Bagheri-Kani, head of the Iranian Judiciary's High Council for Human Rights.

He made the remarks in separate letters to the UN secretary general and the UN high commissioner for human rights.

In the letters, he said it would also result in further spread of radicalism and terrorism, entailing international responsibility for the United Nations.

Bagheri Kani also reminded the UN secretary general of the clear stances he adopted against terrorist acts in other countries including Austria and France, calling on Antonio Guterres to stress the necessity of greater cooperation among countries for the administration of justice against terrorists and ultimately draw the attention of the General Assembly and the Security Council of the United Nations to this state-orchestrated assassination and violation of international peace and security in accordance with the implementation of Article 99 of the United Nations Charter.

“Within the framework of these thoughts and approaches, the newly-emerged concept of ‘state terrorism’ is being exploited as an instrument by the powers to advance their illegitimate and illegal policies which would ultimately threaten and violate peace, security and human rights more than any other time,” he added in the letter, Press TV reported.

He also slammed the “politically-motivated” approach taken by Western countries toward the vicious phenomenon of terrorism, and wrote these countries’ double standards and decriminalization of terrorism in “terrorism-laundering” frameworks have exposed the global community to new challenges in connection with international peace and security.

The Iranian official said the assassination of Fakhrizadeh is a blatant breach of peremptory norms and inviolable international human rights, such as the right to life, as stipulated in Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The international responsibility for this flagrant violation of peremptory principles is incumbent on the countries, the Western advocates of human rights and international organizations which chose to be silent and take no action, he added.

Tehran demands condemnation of Fakhrizadeh assassination by IAEA

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, also wrote a letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

In the letter, Gharibabadi called for clear and unconditional condemnation of the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, saying the attack came as continuation of the terrorist acts that began a decade ago with the assassination of several Iranian nuclear scientists in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

He said all these acts of terrorism require proper attention from the international community and related international organizations.

Iran frankly expects the IAEA to condemn this terrorist act in a transparent and unconditional manner, he added, IRNA reported.

Immediately after the first instance of assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist in 2010, Iran, in a letter to the then IAEA director-general, strongly protested the publication of the names of its scientists and experts in the IAEA reports that had been made available to it through related safeguards activities, Gharibabadi said.

The IAEA is strongly expected to end the process of unnecessarily publishing detailed information about Iran's nuclear program in its reports, the Iranian envoy stressed.

There is clear evidence that the Israeli regime was involved in the terrorist attack, especially since Israeli officials had repeatedly named Dr. Fakhrizadeh and planned to assassinate him several times, he said, noting that such a brutal act of terrorism, like any other act of international terrorism, poses a threat to international peace and security and is contrary to the fundamental principles of international law and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations as well as fundamental human rights.

Iran believes that adopting a dual standard approach towards countries in the fight against terrorism will not only be unconstructive, but will lead to the failure of the global fight against terrorism, the letter said.

He also demanded the letter be circulated as an IAEA official document.

MH/PA