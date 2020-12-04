Ghalibaf calls for resistance against Western greed

TEHRAN — Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has called for resistance against Western greed, saying Iran cannot do anything if it does not resist against the greed by Western countries.

In a televised interview on Thursday night, Ghalibaf said while Iran observed all of its commitments to the international nuclear deal (JCPOA), its Natanz nuclear facility was sabotaged, and Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh were assassinated, Iran Press reported.

“If we do not resist against [the West's] greed, we cannot do anything. In this law, we have explicitly stated that at any moment, the parties in the JCPOA fulfill their obligations, we will return to our obligations,” Ghalibaf added.

The Parliament on Tuesday passed the outlines of a plan aimed at lifting the anti-Iran sanctions and protecting the rights of the Iranian nation. 251 lawmakers voted in favor of the outlines of the double-urgency plan, which is dubbed “Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions”.

The bill, put forward by the lawmakers in early November, is part of a broader strategy that aims to lift the United States sanctions on Iran. It aims to force the United States into lifting sanctions on Iran by doubling down on nuclear activities.

The oversight Guardian Council approved the bill on Wednesday.

MH/PA