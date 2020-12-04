Iranian mountaineer found dead in Damavand

TEHRAN – An Iranian mountaineer was found dead at Mount Damavand on Friday.

Farzad Mousaei missed in bad weather during a hike up Damavand on Nov. 22.

He was found dead following the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation after 12 days at Kafar Valley (Kafar Dareh).

At 5,671 meters (18,606 feet), Mount Damavand is the highest peak in Iran and commonly referred to as the “roof of Iran.”

The Mount is located northeastern Tehran.