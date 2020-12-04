What’s in Tehran art galleries

Note: Following art exhibitions are being organized online in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Multimedia

* Mohsen Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of artworks in various media by Sassan Abari from Iran, and Anita Steinwidder and Peter Garmusch from Austria.

The exhibition named “Quarantarium” will run until December 31 on the gallery’s website https://mohsen.gallery/exhibitions/quarantarium. Nirvana Parvizi is the curator of the showcase.

In its statement for the exhibition, the gallery wrote, “The word “Quarantarium” is a coined word, consisting of “quarantine” and “aquarium”: containers that are enclosed with extreme care and discipline to preserve things. The former is bound by a rigid membrane and the latter is defined by translucent walls; yet, both are kept away from the community of others.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to lock themselves inside their houses, reducing all their interactions and socialization to the screens of their smartphones and computers. Even though pandemics are experienced individually and personally, they create a global, collective panic.”

* A group of artists, including Zohreh Mortazavi, Komeil Fazlipur, Sara Rezai, Parisa Barati, Elaheh Hamidi, Mila Karimzadegan, Azadeh Sehatm and Ainaz Zarei are displaying their artworks in various media at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Hoonar” will run on ehsam.artgallery until December 9.

* Golhaye Davudi Gallery is showcasing a collection of artworks by Hajar Mohammadimanesh in an exhibition named “Rise of a Dream”.

The exhibit runs until December 9 on the gallery’s Instagram golhay_davoudi.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Mahnaz Pesikhani, Mehrdad Mohebali, Ahmad Vakili, Karim Nasr, Behnam Kamrani, Ali Nedai, Rasul Soltani, Hadi Jamali and several other artists is currently underway at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Ghaf” will run until September on https://iranshahrartgallery.com/fa.



Painting

* The Ariana Art Hub is hanging paintings by Mehdi Hosseini in an exhibition named “Silent Blue”.

The exhibit runs until January 1, 2021 on https://www.instagram.com/arianaartgroup/?hl=en.

* Paintings by a group of artists, including Mehdi Hassan-nejad, Leila Zeinali, Hamid Hosseini, Fatemeh Dabi, Alireza Momeni and Zahra Tavakkoli, are on view along with paintings by Mehdi Hosseini in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit runs until December 8 on https://www.instagram.com/atashzad_gallery/?hl=en.

Photo

* A collection of photos of ordinary people from the Qajar period is currently on view in an exhibition entitled “People’s Stories” at Axkhaneh Shahr, Iran’s photo museum in Tehran.

The photos, which belong to the museum’s archives, will be on display until December 13 on https://www.instagram.com/akskhaneh_shahr.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Mohammad-Hossein Emad is currently underway at the Ariana Gallery.

The exhibit runs until December 31 January on https://www.instagram.com/arianaartgroup/?hl=en.

