Zinc exports rise 34% in 7 months year on year

TEHRAN – The volume of zinc exports from Iran reached 110,932 tons in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), registering a 34-percent rise compared to the figure for the last year’s same period.

The exports of zinc and zinc products, however, fell 22 percent in terms of value in the mentioned seven months, IRNA reported.

Iran exported $152 million worth of the said commodities in the said time span.

The total exports of the country’s mining and mineral industries in the period under review was reported to be 21,176,921 tons valued at over $3.049 billion.

Meanwhile, the country imported about 10,890 tons of zinc worth $6 million in the mentioned seven months, which shows a decrease of 77 percent in terms of volume, and a 71-percent fall in terms of value compared to the same period last year.

Lead and zin extraction reached 584,248 tons during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Also, the extraction amount of lead and zinc in the seventh month of this year was 81,682 tons, which was seven percent more than the figure for the same month in the past year.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the total value of Iran’s zinc ingot exports in the first five months of this year (March 20-August 21) was $73 million.

Zinc is used in alloys such as brass, nickel, silver, and aluminum, and also in galvanizing steel structures. Furthermore, the metal is widely used in the manufacture of products such as paint, rubber, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, plastic, ink, soap, batteries, textile, and electrical equipment.

According to the United States Geological Survey, Iran holds the world's largest zinc, ninth largest copper, 10th largest iron ore, fifth largest gypsum and barite, and 10th largest uranium reserves.

EF/MA