Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad tourist attractions available online

TEHRAN – Tourist attractions in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province are available online, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Several videos and programs have been produced to introduce the province’s historical sites, natural sceneries, and handicrafts to virtual visitors, Majid Safai announced on Saturday.

He also noted that the service will be available until the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guided excursions had been well established at the heart of travel, but like everything else, the coronavirus pandemic has upset such events, and many starting to go online. Socially-distanced craft workshops, virtual museum tours, city tours accompanied by avatar guides are amongst examples showing us how virtual realities are changing during the pandemic.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

The province attracted over four million people, mostly domestic travelers, during the Iranian year 1397 (ended March 2019), according to data announced by the provincial tourism department.

