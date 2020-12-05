Strand Releasing brings Iran’s “Sun Children” into American homes 

TEHRAN – Strand Releasing, an independent U.S. film distributor, has purchased U.S. rights to director Majid Majidi’s child labor drama “Sun Children”, Variety reported on Friday.

The company is a leading distributor of foreign language, American independent, and documentary films in theaters, on DVD/Blu-Ray and via video-on-demand.

Celluloid Dreams, a major French film production and distribution company, is handling international sales for “Sun Children”, which is Iran’s submission to the 2021 Academy Awards.

“Sun Children” tells the story of 12-year-old Ali and his three friends. Together, they work hard to survive and support their families, doing small jobs in a garage and committing petty crimes to make fast money. Everything changes, however, when Ali is entrusted to find a hidden treasure underground but must first enroll at the Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers.

“It has been a wonderful honor to reunite with Majid Majidi and it’s also such a pleasure to be working with our friends at Strand again,” said Celluloid Dreams’ Hengameh Panahi.

In addition, Marcus Hu, president of Strand Releasing, described “Sun Children” as “an extraordinary accomplishment, managing to be both observant and delicate as well as completely exciting and gripping.”

“It is a tour-de-force: a true arthouse film that plays like a Dickensian caper movie. We are so excited to bring the movie to American audiences and to shepherd it through the awards season,” said Hu.

Majidi also told Variety that he was “so grateful to U.S. audiences and critics who have responded to [his] past films with such genuine appreciation and enthusiasm.”

“I am very excited that my new movie ‘Sun Children’ will have an opportunity to reach a new generation of American filmgoers, especially young viewers who will have special empathy for the children in the film,” he added.

The movie had its Iranian premiere during the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February, garnering the Crystal Simorghs for best film, script and set design.

Numerous international events, including the 77th Venice Film Festival, have also screened the movie. The festival honored the film’s star Ruhollah Zamani with the Marcello Mastroianni Award.

The 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan also awarded Majidi as best director and Zamani as best actor.

Photo: Ruhollah Zamani and Javad Ezzati act in a scene from Majid Majidi’s “Sun Children”.

MMS/YAW