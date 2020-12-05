‘First’ creative house of handicrafts set to make debut in Alborz

Tehran – The first creative house of handicrafts is set to make debut in Alborz province in close collaboration with state-run institutes, crafters, and private investors, provincial tourism chief announced on Saturday.

The house of handicrafts will be running as a comprehensive and all-inclusive center for specialized training in various fields of art, marketing, and sale of products. And it will be also a forum for organizing festivals and exhibitions, etc., Freydoun Mohammadi said.

Iran ranks first globally in the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council (WCC) as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next, according to the deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian.

Alborz province is surrounded by Mazandaran, Tehran, Markazi, and Qazvin provinces. Its name is driven by the Alborz Mountains. A significant part of the mountains is located in the north part of the province. Historical resources and documents as well as archeological studies indicate that Alborz has a rich culture dating back to prehistoric times.

AFM/