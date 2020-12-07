62 companies listed on TSE since late March

TEHRAN- The director for listing companies on the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) said 62 companies have been listed on this stock exchange since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

Mohammad Qahremani said the TSE’s Listing Board held 31 sessions to list new companies on the stock exchange since the year start.

Of the mentioned 62 companies, 30 are provincial investment companies, and 32 are commercial companies, he mentioned.

TSE is the major stock exchange of Iran.

MA/MA