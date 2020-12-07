Photo exhibit to resonate traditional glasswork 

TEHRAN –An online photo exhibit of traditional glasswork made by crafters in the city of Rey will be held on Thursday, Rey’s cultural heritage department director has said.

Entitled “The Art of Blowing”, the exhibit aims at reviving and promoting the field of handicrafts by showing its beauty to the visitors and encouraging them to buy the handmade products, Amir Mosayeb Rahimzadeh announced on Monday.

Handmade glasswork has been traditionally produced in Rey for centuries, which has made the city one of the main centers of this field of handicrafts, the official added.

Glasswork objects constitute a majority of Tehran province’s exports of handicrafts, he said.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In late January, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

Shiraz was named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts”. Malayer was made a global hub for woodcarving and carved-wood furniture. Zanjan gained the title of a “world city of filigree”. And Qassemabad village, which is nationally known for its traditional costumes, was also promoted to a world hub of handicrafts. Chador Shab, a kind of homemade outer-garment for women, was, however, the main subject for the WCC assessment for the village.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

